Zoo Lights show returning to Henry Vilas Zoo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tickets are now on sale for Henry Vilas Zoo’s annual holiday lights show, Zoo Lights.

According to Henry Vilas Zoo, this year’s event is going to be the brightest event yet, with almost 1,000,000 bulbs being used to light up the zoo.

“Zoo Lights is such a unique way to experience the Zoo,” Zoo Lights Marketing Manager Kristin Moala said. “It’s easy to overlook the towering oaks in the Zoo during a daytime visit, but when they are lit up at night it’s truly spectacular.”

The annual show, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19, will kick off Friday, Nov. 26. The event will be held Fridays-Sundays through December 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.

General admission tickets for the event are on sale for $10. Children ages three and under are free, but still need to have a ticket, the Zoo said. All tickets include a free carousel ride and pictures with Santa are also available every night until December 23.

“The Henry Vilas Zoo’s annual Zoo Lights show is a great way for Dane County residents and families to get into the holiday spirit,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Visitors will be able to take part in festive activities and view colorful displays throughout the zoo. Many thanks to our staff and volunteers who make this effort possible each year.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.