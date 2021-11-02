Advertisement

1,200-year-old fishing canoe lifted from Lake Mendota

The Wis. Historical Society lifted a fishing canoe that dates back to the year 850.
The Wis. Historical Society lifted a fishing canoe that dates back to the year 850.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An ancient artifact submerged in Lake Mendota for 1,200 years is seeing the light of day.

The Wisconsin Historical Society pulled a fishing canoe above waters Tuesday, after nearly five hours of excavation. The team of divers was joined by neighbors, local leaders and history buffs at Spring Harbor Beach.

“We’re able to see a relic being brought up out of the water that most people aren’t going to have a chance to, first, know about or even see,” Kathy Cruice, who lives in the Spring Harbor neighborhood, said.

According to the historical society, a state agency, the canoe dates back approximately to the year 850.

“We have no canoes of this age that are this in tact, and this is the first one that’s been found with artifacts still inside. So it absolutely is unprecedented for us,” Amy Rosebrough, staff archaeologist, said.

The discovery came earlier this year, Rosebrough said. A diver was testing scuba equipment and by “sheer chance” found the boat about 30 feet underwater. It contained fishing equipment like weights to hold down a net.

Historians believe the canoe belonged to ancestors of the Ho-Chunk Nation. Bill Quackenbush, tribal historic preservation officer, said he will collaborate with the historical society to preserve the canoe.

“Culturally, at times, tribes do have sensitive issues regarding the outside world looking at us from their viewpoint and assuming their knowledge is more or greater than ours,” he said. “But when it comes to items of this nature, of a more practical nature, if it’s going to protect and preserve [the] history and culture of us, humankind and mankind in this area, we’re totally all in support of that.”

The work now turns to answering the canoe’s biggest mysteries, including why the boat was lost.

Rosebrough said the canoe will go from the beach to a conservation facility. The process of saving the boat, she said, may take a couple years.

She noted, “Once it’s out of the water, we have a very rapid countdown that starts. [The canoe] will start to degrade almost immediately.”

She said she hopes the canoe will be a featured display in the historical society’s new museum.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

UW Health shipments of child vaccines
Wisconsin health systems receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments for young children
Wisconsin health systems receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments for young children
Wisconsin health systems receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments for young children
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
The city of Madison hopes to move people into the shelters by the middle of November.
Crews work to complete shelters in once-vacant lot on Dairy Drive
Final maps by Evers’ group narrows Wisconsin GOP majorities