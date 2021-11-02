Advertisement

Alliant Energy announces plans for Iowa’s largest solar farm

A marker in front of the Duane Arnold Energy Center notes power production started here in...
A marker in front of the Duane Arnold Energy Center notes power production started here in 1974. It will now end in the year 2020.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALO, Iowa (AP) — Alliant Energy has announced plans to buy and expand an existing solar farm project at Palo to make it Iowa’s largest solar and battery storage facility.

Alliant, based in Madison, Wisconsin, said in a news release that it wants to buy the project located at the decommissioned nuclear Duane Arnold Energy Center at Palo from NextEra Energy.

Alliant filed the proposal Tuesday with the Iowa Utilities Board. The plan would have NextEra continue developing its 200-megawatt solar field and 75-megawatt battery storage facility.

Alliant would then buy the completed project and add another 200 megawatts of solar at a later date. Alliant says it expects the board’s decision on the Palo project by late next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

AP Photo
Donations needed to provide Thanksgiving baskets to over 4,000 Dane Co. families
Evers: Prosecute if election laws were broken as alleged
FILE - Green Bay Packers linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) warms up on the field before an NFL...
Packers release linebacker Jaylon Smith
The Middleton Police Dept. released this image of the suspect accused of stealing two donation...
Middleton suspect accused of swiping donation boxes, police still searching