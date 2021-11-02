Advertisement

Baraboo School District names high school seniors killed in crash

A memorial set up at the scene of a deadly crash in the Town of Fairfield.
A memorial set up at the scene of a deadly crash in the Town of Fairfield.(WMTV-TV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Baraboo School District has named the two high school students who were killed in a crash on Friday morning.

The district shared statements from the families of the two high school seniors, identified as Adlai Estes and Faith Woods.

“The family of Adlai Estes would like to thank the community for all the loving support. Adlai was very special to us all. We want to thank the Baraboo school district for all they did and doing. Also very thankful for all the continued prayers and support from each one of you. God Bless us all.”

Family of Adlai Estes

“The family of Faith Woods is currently grieving their loss and will share the details of services to come in the near future. Thank you for the ongoing support from the schools, friends, family, and community.”

Family of Faith Woods

Superintendent Dr. Rainey Briggs that the district’s hearts are heavy.

“The Baraboo School District family will continue to draw strength from each other during this difficult time,” Briggs said. “We choose always to remember the positive impact these students had on their families, friends and this community.”

The school district provided a list of resources for the community and noted district staff, counselors, mental health resources and faith leaders are all available.

  • Sauk County Crisis Line: 1-800-533-5692
  • Crisis Text Line: Text HOPELINE to 741741
  • National Youth Crisis Hotline: 1-800-442-HOPE (4673)
  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Over the weekend, our district learned about the passing of two of our seniors and a former Baraboo High School student...

Posted by Baraboo School District on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver of the crash Monday, who was the third person killed in the crash, as 20-year-old Atreyu E. Ortiz. Ortiz was a former student of the school district.

The two passengers who survived suffered injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

Baraboo High School’s stadium was open Sunday afternoon to all students and families to gather for support.

Marissa Madden, a friend of Faith’s, recalled future plans with her.

“We were going to purchase a van together in January and have it fixed up and then just stop through the states and see the world because we both really wanted to see something I guess,” said Madden.

