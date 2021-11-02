Advertisement

Calm Start To November

No Rain Or Snow Through The Weekend
Tuesday Afternoon Temps
By Brian Doogs
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The abnormally calm start to November shows no signs of letting up. With high pressure in control for much of the week, expect just a few clouds here and there. Otherwise, mostly sunny conditions will carry us through the end of the week. As winds go more southerly in the days ahead, highs will climb out of the 40s and into the 50s. Lows will go from the 20s into the 30s.

Clam weather looks to continue into the weekend with even warmer temperatures returning.  Highs should bounce back to the 60s with lows back to the 40s. No big weather makers expected through at least early next week. There could be a chance of more active weather returning by the middle of next week but leaves a lot to be figured to between now and then.

