Advertisement

Donations needed to provide Thanksgiving baskets to over 4,000 Dane Co. families

AP Photo
AP Photo
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 4,000 Dane County families will receive all the fixings to make a full Thanksgiving meal this holiday through the Goodman Community Center in Madison, and the agency is calling on the community to help make it happen.

The organization announced Tuesday it had closed registration for its Thanksgiving Baskets after 4,400 families signed up. The agency had originally set a goal of providing Thanksgiving food items to 4,000 families in need.

Francesca Frisque, GCC Food Pantry manager, said now they need the community’s help to make sure they can pull off such a huge effort.

“We’ve got a big task in front of us,” said Frisque, “but we’ve seen our community come together to help their neighbors year after year. We’re confident we’ll be able to provide a little comfort to more than 4,000 Dane County families this Thanksgiving, and we’re so thankful for everyone who has already stepped up and who will step up to help.”

Those who are interested in donating food are encouraged to start collecting items now, so that once donations open up, people can drop off a bag or two off at a time. People can also make a financial contribution online.

The Goodman Center noted for those who tried to register but could not, they don’t need to worry. There will be leftover, full and partial baskets available for pick-up until supplies run out, on a first-come, first-serve basis. People can go starting at 9 a.m., Tuesday Nov. 23 on 149 Waubesa Street.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

A marker in front of the Duane Arnold Energy Center notes power production started here in...
Alliant Energy announces plans for Iowa’s largest solar farm
The city of Madison hopes to move people into the shelters by the middle of November.
Crews work to complete shelters in once-vacant lot on Dairy Drive
Evers: Prosecute if election laws were broken as alleged
FILE - Green Bay Packers linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) warms up on the field before an NFL...
Packers release linebacker Jaylon Smith