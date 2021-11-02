Donations needed to provide Thanksgiving baskets to over 4,000 Dane Co. families

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 4,000 Dane County families will receive all the fixings to make a full Thanksgiving meal this holiday through the Goodman Community Center in Madison, and the agency is calling on the community to help make it happen.

The organization announced Tuesday it had closed registration for its Thanksgiving Baskets after 4,400 families signed up. The agency had originally set a goal of providing Thanksgiving food items to 4,000 families in need.

Francesca Frisque, GCC Food Pantry manager, said now they need the community’s help to make sure they can pull off such a huge effort.

“We’ve got a big task in front of us,” said Frisque, “but we’ve seen our community come together to help their neighbors year after year. We’re confident we’ll be able to provide a little comfort to more than 4,000 Dane County families this Thanksgiving, and we’re so thankful for everyone who has already stepped up and who will step up to help.”

Those who are interested in donating food are encouraged to start collecting items now, so that once donations open up, people can drop off a bag or two off at a time. People can also make a financial contribution online.

The Goodman Center noted for those who tried to register but could not, they don’t need to worry. There will be leftover, full and partial baskets available for pick-up until supplies run out, on a first-come, first-serve basis. People can go starting at 9 a.m., Tuesday Nov. 23 on 149 Waubesa Street.

