Final maps by Evers’ group narrows Wisconsin GOP majorities

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The final version of new political maps drawn up by a redistricting commission established by Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would narrow Republican legislative and congressional majorities in the state.

The People’s Maps Commission proposal for the once-in-a-decade job of redistricting look nothing like the guidelines approved last month by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The GOP plan would keep the boundaries nearly identical to the ones that have given Republicans strong majorities in both chambers.

Evers said he would veto those maps. He said residents “won’t stand for gerrymandering 2.0.”

