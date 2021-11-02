Advertisement

Ho-Chunk Nation flag to be raised on UW-Madison campus

(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison will fly the Ho-Chunk Nation flag above Bascom Hall Tuesday for the first time in the college’s history.

A spokesperson for the university noted the flag-raising is part of an ongoing commitment to educate the campus community about the Ho-Chunk Nation’s history and to recognize the land as the ancestral home of the Ho-Chunk Nation.

This will also be the first time in UW-Madison’s history that it flies the nation’s flag for a day along the U.S. and Wisconsin flags.

The flag will be raised at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank will be in attendance at the event to welcome members of the Ho-Chunk Nation, including Vice President Karena Thundercloud, the Wisconsin Dells Singers and members of Sanford WhiteEagle Legion Post 556.

“This is a historic day that has been needed for a long time,” says Thundercloud. “I want to thank all of the people that have brought this day to reality.”

Director of Tribal Relations for UW–Madison Aaron Bird Bear will give remarks and the invocation will be delivered by Ho-Chunk Traditional Chief Clayton Winneshiek.

