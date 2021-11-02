Advertisement

Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall at Howard University

The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial...
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, in the death of George Floyd. On Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, Jackson was hospitalized in Washington, after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students protesting living conditions on campus.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday in Washington D.C., after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting living conditions on campus.

A spokesman says the 80-year-old Chicago civil rights leader was entering a campus building when he fell and hit his head.

Jackson’s staff took him to Howard University Hospital for various tests including a CT scan which came back normal. Watkins said Jackson would be kept a the hospital overnight for observation.

Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, has already been hospitalized twice this year, including for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her...
Judge says Kobe’s widow won’t have to undergo mental exam
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stevie Patrice Johnson, 14, who was abducted from Texas.
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old abducted from Texas
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi...
Traffic deaths hit 15-year high: Wisconsin reflects trends in new report
Rural South Central Wisconsin counties struggle to access dental care
Rural South Central Wisconsin counties struggle to access dental care