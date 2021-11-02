Juneau Co. authorities search for 16-year-old girl last seen Friday

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WMTV) - Juneau County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Friday in the City of New Lisbon.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that Angelina Starkey is from the area of Camp Douglas and is known to visit the City of Tomah, as well as the Adams County area.

Starkey is described as standing 5′2″, weighing about 100 pounds and having red hair and green eyes. Officials say she was last seen wearing light colored ripped blue jeans, a light gray hoodie and navy blue slippers.

Starkey may have dyed her hair black, police added.

Officials said there is reason to believe she is leaving the state, possibly to Tennessee.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office told NBC15 that Starkey’s disappearance and that of 16-year-old Mariah Davis, who was reported missing about 15 minutes after Starkey, are unrelated.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.