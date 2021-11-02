Local law enforcement pushes for 30% female staff by 2030

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - National data shows low numbers of women in law enforcement.

Females make up 7% of State Troopers, and 13% of all police officers in the US are women.

Those numbers vary closer to home.

The data from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), Madison Police Dept. (MPD) and Wisconsin State Patrol are either on par or higher than national numbers.

Wisconsin State Patrol is at about the national average of 7%, the DCSO is at about 22%, MPD is one of the highest in the country with a 28% female staff.

Each of these agencies is taking on a national initiative to recruit and maintain women in law enforcement, called ‘30 x 30.’

The goal is to have at least 30% of women in their agency by 2030.

“It’s important for women to have a presence in law enforcement because we want to show that we are a makeup of the community we serve,” Deputy Sheriff Carrie Tobias said. Tobias is a Diversity Recruiter with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Research from the campaign has found female members of law enforcement communicate more and use less force than men.

“We’re continually trying to recruit all different candidates,” Capt. Jennifer Krueger Favour, Training Captain with MPD said. “Women think differently than men do, we handle things differently, and we problem solve differently.”

Madison Police have a video showcasing the 28% of women in their agency called “We are the 28.”

“I think it’s huge because women typically aren’t as strong physically as the men, so we rely on our communication skills quite a bit and thought process to work ourselves out of dangerous situations,” Capt. Anne Maxson of the Southeast Wisconsin State Patrol Region said. “We bring a different perspective, and it makes the agency, the business, whatever it is, it makes them better, it makes [them] well-rounded.”

The agencies tell NBC15 they all have the same goal of making sure women hold equal representation for the communities they serve.

“It’s not just the men who can come out here and be successful law enforcement officers, women can do the same thing,” Maxson said.

These law enforcement agencies are always looking hire women and people of diverse backgrounds.

You can find links to these opportunities on the websites for Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

