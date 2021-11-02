Madison manufacturer set to build space station with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A manufacturer of spacecraft and other systems with operations in Madison will be contributing to the production of a new space station aimed at making travel outside of Earth more accessible.

Sierra Space announced last week that the space station, coined “Orbital Reef,” will be operated as a “mixed used business park” in space. The low Earth orbit space station will offer opportunities for research, industrial, international and commercial customers to go aboard.

Former three time NASA astronaut and Sierra Space President Dr. Janet Kavandi explained why being a part of this creation was important in opening up commercial research, manufacturing and tourism station in space.

“As a former NASA astronaut, I’ve been waiting for the moment where working and living in space is accessible to more people worldwide, and that moment has arrived,” Dr. Kavandi said.

Sierra Space noted that by implementing reusable space transportation, smart design, and logistics, it will minimize costs for both space operators and commercial passengers. These arrivals could include media and travel companies, entrepreneurs and inventors.

Sierra Space and Blue Origin will be developing the commercial space station with backing from Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions and Arizona State University.

The station will be built with a Single Person Spacecraft, which Program Manager for Genesis Engineering Solutions Brand Griffin said would transform space walking, provide opportunities for tourist excursions and routine operations.

“Space workers and tourists alike will have safe, comfortable, and quick access outside Orbital Reef,” Griffin said. “Shirtsleeve environment, great visibility, automated guidance, and advanced precision manipulators will make external operations cost-effective and routine.”

The space station is expected to begin operations in the second half of this decade.

