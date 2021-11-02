Advertisement

Mayville district confirms student killed in weekend crash

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mayville School District confirmed Tuesday that the two juveniles involved in a deadly wreck over the weekend were high school students in its district.

Following the single-vehicle crash Sunday, both students were flown to UW Hospital with life threatening injuries where one of them later died, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office had reported. Mayville District Administrator Scott Sabol told NBC15 News on Tuesday that the other student remains in the hospital and is in stable condition.

The names of the students have not been released.

The Sheriff’s Office originally reported the crash happened along Co. Hwy TW, in the Township of Hubbard, and investigators estimated it likely occurred around 8:30 p.m. They determined the students were heading south along the highway when their vehicle went off the road about a half-mile before reaching Highway 33 and struck a power pole.

The wreck remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

The city of Madison hopes to move people into the shelters by the middle of November.
Crews work to complete shelters in once-vacant lot on Dairy Drive
The city of Madison continues work on shelters at Dairy Drive
The city of Madison continues work on shelters at Dairy Drive
A slow warming trend is on the way through the end of the week and into next week.
A Warming Trend Through the End of the Week
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi...
Traffic deaths hit 15-year high: Wisconsin reflects trends in new report