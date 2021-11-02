Mayville district confirms student killed in weekend crash

MAYVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mayville School District confirmed Tuesday that the two juveniles involved in a deadly wreck over the weekend were high school students in its district.

Following the single-vehicle crash Sunday, both students were flown to UW Hospital with life threatening injuries where one of them later died, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office had reported. Mayville District Administrator Scott Sabol told NBC15 News on Tuesday that the other student remains in the hospital and is in stable condition.

The names of the students have not been released.

The Sheriff’s Office originally reported the crash happened along Co. Hwy TW, in the Township of Hubbard, and investigators estimated it likely occurred around 8:30 p.m. They determined the students were heading south along the highway when their vehicle went off the road about a half-mile before reaching Highway 33 and struck a power pole.

The wreck remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office added.

