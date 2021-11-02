Advertisement

Middleton suspect accused of swiping donation boxes, police still searching

By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department wants to know who snatched two small bins filled with donations from a convenience store counter early Tuesday morning.

Investigators released images of the theft less than 12 hours after it happened asking the public for help identifying the individual. Authorities say he went into the Kwik Trip, in the 7500 block of Century Ave., around 1:15 a.m., and grabbed the two donation boxes before taking off in a black sedan.

Police estimate they had between $20 and $40 in them at the time.

The pictures show the man was wearing a red, gray, and black sweatshirt, Columbia sweatpants, and black shoes. He also had on a black baseball cap and a black mask.  Investigators noted that he did not make any threats or use force when nabbing the donation boxes.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to email Det. Dan Jones at djones@middletonpd.com or to call the Middleton Police Dept. at 608-824-7300. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

