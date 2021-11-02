Milwaukee Bucks introduce 2021-22 City Edition Uniform

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled their 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform Monday, which pays tribute to jersey elements from throughout the team’s 52-year history.

The uniform, which celebrates the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season, features green and white stripes in honor of the uniforms worn by the 1970s teams who brought Milwaukee its first NBA championship, the team said. The waistband features a 1971 logo and remixed secondary logo.

The jersey has the Great Lakes Blue color from the team’s current uniform, and purple from the late 1990s and early 2000s uniforms. It also honors the 2001 Big Three and the current generation. According to the Bucks, these teams were apart of the franchise’s ‘Green and Growing era’ and brought the Bucks back on top.

The City Edition Uniform will make its debut on Wednesday, Nov. 17 when the Bucks host the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum. The retail collection will launch Monday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.