Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks introduce 2021-22 City Edition Uniform

The City Edition Uniform will make its debut on Wednesday, Nov. 17 when the Bucks host the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum.
The Milwaukee Bucks have unveiled their 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform, which features...
The Milwaukee Bucks have unveiled their 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform, which features recognizable and iconic jersey elements from throughout the franchise’s 53-year history while honoring and celebrating the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season.(Milwaukee Bucks)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled their 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform Monday, which pays tribute to jersey elements from throughout the team’s 52-year history.

The uniform, which celebrates the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season, features green and white stripes in honor of the uniforms worn by the 1970s teams who brought Milwaukee its first NBA championship, the team said. The waistband features a 1971 logo and remixed secondary logo.

The jersey has the Great Lakes Blue color from the team’s current uniform, and purple from the late 1990s and early 2000s uniforms. It also honors the 2001 Big Three and the current generation. According to the Bucks, these teams were apart of the franchise’s ‘Green and Growing era’ and brought the Bucks back on top.

The City Edition Uniform will make its debut on Wednesday, Nov. 17 when the Bucks host the Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum. The retail collection will launch Monday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

Packers staying quiet on Bakhtiari’s status for Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Justin Robinson (55) and Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reach for...
Mitchell helps Jazz win 107-95 as Bucks lose 3rd straight
Milwaukee Bucks owners and players display their championship rings before an NBA basketball...
NBA champion Bucks to visit White House on Nov. 8
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after forcing a fumble against Iowa that...
Defense carries Wisconsin to 27-7 triumph over No. 9 Iowa