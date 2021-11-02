Mineral Point Elementary School classes canceled Tuesday due to COVID-19

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - Elementary students in the Mineral Point School District will not have class Tuesday due to the need for COVID-19 contact tracing, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

An individual who tested positive for COVID-19 came in contact with a large number of people at the Mineral Point Elementary School, the district noted, which is why the school will not have classes.

Mineral Point School District explained that the cancellation came due to the timing of when they learned of the positive case, which is why they will not be having a virtual learning day either.

The middle and high school will continue to have classes Tuesday as planned.

The district said they will update families on Tuesday with more information on what to do Wednesday.

Hello Elementary Pointer Families -- There will be no classes tomorrow, Tuesday, November 2 in the Elementary School to... Posted by Mineral Point School District on Monday, November 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.