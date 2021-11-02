Advertisement

Mineral Point Elementary School classes canceled Tuesday due to COVID-19

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - Elementary students in the Mineral Point School District will not have class Tuesday due to the need for COVID-19 contact tracing, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

An individual who tested positive for COVID-19 came in contact with a large number of people at the Mineral Point Elementary School, the district noted, which is why the school will not have classes.

Mineral Point School District explained that the cancellation came due to the timing of when they learned of the positive case, which is why they will not be having a virtual learning day either.

The middle and high school will continue to have classes Tuesday as planned.

The district said they will update families on Tuesday with more information on what to do Wednesday.

