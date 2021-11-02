Advertisement

MPD: Chicago women arrested in Madison after fight over juvenile bus tickets

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Chicago women were arrested in Madison following a confrontation that reportedly began when they tried to use juvenile bus tickets to return to their hometown.

Because they were using tickets meant for minors, the bus driver believed the pair, who were 23 and 21 years old, were underage and refused to take them unaccompanied across state lines, the Madison Police Dept. explained in its incident report.

After the bus driver refused to take them, the elder suspect, identified as Audrey Young, allegedly “created a physical disturbance,” the MPD report stated. Police were called to the scene, in the 200 block of Lake St., around 4 p.m. and were able to determine Young and Polk’s ages, even though they allegedly continued claiming they were minors.

Both women were arrested and booked into the Dane Co. jail. Polk, who was allegedly found to be in possession of two electric weapons, was booked for possession of electric weapon and obstructing; while Young faces counts of obstructing and disorderly conduct.

