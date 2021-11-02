Name released of Fort Atkinson man killed in wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man who died in a weekend crash in the Town of Milton.

According to the Medical Examiner, Jeremy Jorgensen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, in the 11000 block of State Hwy. 26, on Saturday afternoon. Its preliminary investigation concluded that his death was caused by injuries sustained in the wreck.

Jorgensen was the passenger in commercial box truck Saturday afternoon when it collided with 1990 Dodge truck that was pulling a trailer had slowed to turn into a driveway, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reported over the weekend.

The wreck closed the highway, north of N. Co. Hwy. N for more than five hours, before the road reopened shortly before 9 p.m.

