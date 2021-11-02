Advertisement

Packers release linebacker Jaylon Smith

FILE - Green Bay Packers linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) warms up on the field before an NFL...
FILE - Green Bay Packers linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Cincinnati.(Zach Bolinger | AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released Jaylon Smith less than a month after signing the former Dallas Cowboys linebacker.

Smith’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed Tuesday that the 26-year-old Smith has been released. ESPN first reported the move.

Smith joined the Packers on Oct. 7, one day after the Cowboys released him. Smith had led the Cowboys in tackles in 2019 and 2020.

He played a total of 27 defensive snaps in two games with the Packers. The Packers left Smith inactive for their 24-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

