Advertisement

Traffic deaths hit 15-year high: Wisconsin reflects trends in new report

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Recent crashes in Wisconsin are illustrating a nationwide trend. According to new data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, traffic deaths are hitting a 15-year high, and the trends in this new report are reflected in Wisconsin.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says there were more than 20,000 road fatalities in the first six months of 2021. That’s the highest total for that period since 2006.

“When you look at historic levels of fatalities they do unfortunately ebb and flow,” says David Noyce, The Executive Director of the Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory. “Some years are higher than expected, some years are lower than expect. But we are seeing a definite trend here that makes it more than just a random event.”

Preliminary state Department of Transportation data shows 510 traffic fatalities so far this year. On average that number is around 580. But with 2021 quickly coming to an end, it is likely that average will be met; especially with more drivers on the roads -- following the peak of the pandemic.

“The transportation research community is all studying the impacts of the pandemic as we speak,” said Noyce. “The behaviors change, situations change, it’s stress change.”

Last year Wisconsin saw 593 traffic fatalities. That’s the second highest number of traffic fatalities since 2016, according to the DOT; only one less than the 594 deaths in 2017.

The sad reality is new drivers -- teens and young adults are often involved. Their deaths shaking communities.

“It’s not just being a new driver and being unfamiliar with handling the vehicle in unique situations, there’s a higher level of distraction, high level of alcohol and other drug use,” said Noyce. “We also see an extremely high level of not using a seatbelt.”

But in other cases, it’s not always the drivers fault. Sometimes there are more factors involved.

“It’s not always the teens are involved, like in the Middleton crash.”

With engineering, education and enforcement, Noyce hopes to see the death toll decline.

“It’s hard to find one solution that will solve this tremendous problem like we have,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman
Melissa A. Trumpy of Monticello
Ill., Wis. authorities search for Monticello woman last seen on Tuesday

Latest News

Rural South Central Wisconsin counties struggle to access dental care
Rural South Central Wisconsin counties struggle to access dental care
Traffic deaths are hitting a 15-year high
Traffic deaths are hitting a 15-year high
Ho-Chunk Nation flag to be raised on UW-Madison campus
BBB warns of ‘wrong number’ text message scams