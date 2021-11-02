Advertisement

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The season is over for Edgewood High School’s undefeated football team.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association ruled the Crusaders had been using an ineligible player this season and, as a result, they must forfeit all football games this year, according to an email sent to Edgewood families.

The ruling also knocks the team out of the state playoffs.

Players were told of the decision during a team meeting on Tuesday afternoon, school President Michael Elliot wrote in the email.

He went on to say that the school plans to appeal the decision, although he gave no indication that a successful appeal, no matter how quickly it came, could result in the team being able to play this weekend. The WIAA brackets already show Kewaskum, whom the Crusaders beat 40-0 last week, now scheduled to play in the next round on Friday.

