A Warming Trend Through the End of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Breezy and cool conditions are expected today as high pressure builds in from the west. Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s this morning and only reach middle 40s for highs today. The wind will be northwesterly and will help usher in the cool temperatures. The wind will also generate wind chills in the 20s in the morning and 30s through the afternoon. Cold overnight temperatures are expected through the week with lows in the 20s beginning tonight. The cool air will be settling in through the week with highs in the 40s each day between now and Thursday. We will get back to near average highs Friday with above average temperatures expected for the weekend and early part of next week. There is no rain expected through the week.

A slow warming trend is on the way through the end of the week and into next week. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High 43. Wind: Northwest 10-15.

Tonight: Clear. Low: 25. Wind: Northwest 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 43.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 47.

