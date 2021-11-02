Wisconsin health systems receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments for young children

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s major health systems have received shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. The shipments to UW Health and SSM Health arrive the same day a CDC committee voted to recommend the shot for kids in that age group.

Now that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has signed off too, vaccinations can begin for young children across the U.S. Local health officials are preparing to administer doses once the Wisconsin Department of Health Services approves, which is expected to happen soon after Walensky’s OK.

“There’s two steps. DHS needs to approve it and that’s likely to happen pretty quickly. Because this is a little different than other vaccines, there has to be the protocol sent by the CDC...that will probably take another 24 hours or so,” said UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof.

The doses for kids 5 to 11 are only a third of what’s given to those age 12 and older. Local health officials are working on a system to start administering doses when the time comes.

“We have to design a process that’s a bit separate from our 12 and up vaccination process so we don’t have problems giving an adult dose to a kid,” said Dr. Pothof.

NBC15 reached out to DHS. An official said it’s too soon for details but planning is underway and the department is assessing the state’s preparedness to vaccinate kids under 12. More information is expected after the CDC director’s final decision.

