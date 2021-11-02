Wisconsin led the way on Drug Take Back Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New numbers show Wisconsin residents went far towards getting rid of unused or expired prescription medications safely during the most recent Drug Take Back Day.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Badger State ranked first in several important categories during the nationwide event, which took place, on Oct. 23. Using information from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the Sheriff’s Office stated Wisconsin topped the list in:

Total weight collected (57,377 lbs.) ;

Number of law enforcement agencies participating (261) ;

Total collection sites (300)

The Sheriff’s Office noted that fifteen of those collection sites were in Dane Co.

In addition to allowing people to throw out old medications in a responsible way, authorities explained Drug Take Back Day also allows an opportunity to educate people importance of doing so. The Sheriff’s Office pointed out that having unused or expired medications lying around could invite accidental poisonings, misuse, or an overdose.

Anyone who did not make it to the Take Back Day, but still has prescriptions they want to turn in can still do so. A list of drop locations is available here.

