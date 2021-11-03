Advertisement

Antetokounmpo leads Bucks in 117-89 rout of Pistons

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) is defended by Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk,...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) is defended by Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk, left and guard Cory Joseph (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in 27 minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Detroit Pistons 117-89 on Tuesday.

The Bucks (4-4), who ended a three-game losing streak, also saw Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora score 16.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 21 points, but Trey Lyles was the only other player to reach double figures with 13 points.

Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in this summer’s draft, went 2 for 14 in his second NBA game, including 0-9 from behind the 3-point line.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer announced Tuesday that Khris Middleton tested positive for COVID-19. The Bucks said they thought he originally had a non-COVID illness, but continued to not feel well. He was then re-tested for COVID-19.

