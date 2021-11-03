MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It takes many corporate partners to make NBC15′s Share Your Holidays campaign a success. One in particular has been working to end food insecurity for decades by providing 1,654,110 meals in Wisconsin last year alone.

For more than 20 years, Alliant Energy and the Alliant Energy Foundation have provided both volunteer and financial support to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin.

The past six years, Alliant Energy has been recognized as a Diamond level sponsor of our Share Your Holidays campaign.

"Be Like Mike" awarded to Alliant Energy as part of the 2021 NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign. (Leigh Mills)

“There are hundreds of organizations, deserving organizations that do phenomenal work that Alliant Energy and the Alliant Energy Foundation supports,” says Julie Bauer, Alliant Energy Foundation Executive Director, “But Second Harvest is the one that stands out for us.”

From hosting the foundation’s annual Drive-Out Hunger golf event that alone has raised 17 million meals for midwestern foodbanks to distributing food at mobile pantries in Rock and Grant counties, employees and retirees of Alliant Energy continue to support families facing food insecurity.

“You feel good, you feel, okay this is a small thing that I can do to help but just how these families respond is just so humbling, and you’re just grateful that you get to be a part of that,” explains Bauer, “I just think it means a ton to the employees that take part in that, and they really get to live out that value of caring for others. It’s just so important.”

Then I got the honor of surprising Bauer, as I reached down into my purse to grab the plaque, “I am here because it is our honor to present Alliant Energy with this year’s “Be Like Mike” award for all of the work you have done for the last 20 years to support our campaign and the mission of Share Your Holidays and Second Harvest.”

She responded with tears in her eyes, “You can’t see my big smile under my mask, but this is pretty awesome! I know what this Mike award is; it’s pretty neat! This means a lot to us, and we’re very proud to do what we’re able to do and serve the communities we’re able to serve and hopefully help families make someone’s life just a little bit better in helping groups like Second Harvest.”

