Be Like Mike: Food pantry director “doesn’t stop” in quest to help those in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The person who nominated Kathy Green for this year’s Be Like Mike Award said, “Kathy thinks of everything.” They added, “Kathy doesn’t stop.”

As soon as you arrive at Mauston’s Community Sharing Pantry on Kennedy Street you see that’s true. Kathy was scurrying from one part of the pantry to another, making sure her fellow volunteers were ready for pantry clients, who would be arriving at any minute. It was hard for our crew to keep up with her at times. When asked her secret, Kathy said with a laugh, “I take a nap when I get home.”

There’s too much that has to be done to rest. Mauston’s Community Sharing Pantry will serve some 500 families this year....and Kathy and her fellow volunteers make each feel welcome. She said, “There’s days it’s like I almost sleep down here because we want those families to feel welcome. We want them to feel like they’re almost coming to the grocery store, that they have some choice in their lives, and that nobody’s judging them for coming in, needing help.”

The pantry has special touches, like boxes for senior citizens. Kathy has arranged taxi rides for those who can’t drive to her pantry, and has a section for those experiencing homelessness. Kathy said, “We have people that are eating out of their cars. So we’ve got paper plates and blankets. We have a toy section when we have parents who come in who have a child who has a birthday”. She added, “When they get a home, we celebrate. They get a bucket, they get a mop, they get a broom, and we go ‘Yay!’ We call them ‘welcome home buckets.’”

We spoke with a pantry client named Jim being served fresh vegetables and more, who praised the work the Mauston volunteers are doing. He said, “We have so many homeless people out there...people going hungry...we need this.” A Vietnam vet, Jim added, “Without this, my wife and I would be going hungry. I mean we do get food stamps. It doesn’t cover everything that we need. Pantries like this keep people like me above water.”

When asked what motivates her and the other volunteers, Kathy said, “When we have people that break down in tears because they have to come in here for the first time, I can’t imagine having to go through that. We want to do everything we can to make their life better.”

When asked to describe Kathy, fellow volunteer Cliff Hudlett said, “She thinks about other people rather than herself. She’ll do what she has to do to take care of people and her volunteers. She’s a dynamite lady. She’s going right to Heaven. I’ll tell you what, when she dies, I’m going to grab a hold of her ankle because if she goes to Heaven, I want to go with her.”

Kathy pointed out their partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin is vital. “We would not be here if not for Second Harvest. We truly wouldn’t. The community here is wonderful. But we have about 60% of the food that we hand out here comes from Second Harvest.” Last year, the Mauston Pantry distributed 300,000 pounds of food.

For the work she does for others, we have something for her--The 2021 Be Like Mike Award. It’s named after NBC15 Share Your Holidays to Eliminate Hunger Campaign founders Mike McKinney and Mike Hart. The late McKinney was an NBC15 News anchor and Hart was with the Wisconsin National Guard when they started the campaign in 1996.

When we surprised Kathy with the Be Like Mike plaque to cheers from her fellow volunteers, an emotional Kathy Green said, “That is wonderful. I got to meet him (McKinney). He was such a special person. He really, really was. We think of him every year when we do this...so this means a lot. Thank you, very much.”

That wasn’t the only praise she and the volunteers received that morning. As Jim left the pantry with several boxes of food he told Kathy, “You guys do a great job. God bless you all!”

Kathy Green accepts the NBC15/Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin Be Like Mike Award for 2021. (WMTV)

Mauston’s Community Sharing Pantry is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 to 11:00am. It’s located at 1 Kennedy Street, behind the Kwik Trip in Mauston. Phone: 608-847-5454.

