Beloit PD arrest individual suspected of shooting at 2 people from vehicle

(KCRG)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers arrested an individual Wednesday afternoon after they allegedly shot at two people from inside a vehicle who were also driving in Beloit.

The Beloit Police Department reports it was investigating a shots fired incident around 9:45 a.m. near Wisconsin Avenue and Henry Avenue, which resulted in no injuries.

A victim told police she and another person were driving in near where the suspect shot at them from a car.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jaquczeas A. Wiggins, who was arrested later that afternoon.

Wiggins is accused of two counts of attempted first-degree homicide.

We are investigating a report of a shots fired incident that occurred near Wisconsin and Henry avenues at 9:46 a.m....

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

