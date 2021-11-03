Beloit PD arrest individual suspected of shooting at 2 people from vehicle

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers arrested an individual Wednesday afternoon after they allegedly shot at two people from inside a vehicle who were also driving in Beloit.

The Beloit Police Department reports it was investigating a shots fired incident around 9:45 a.m. near Wisconsin Avenue and Henry Avenue, which resulted in no injuries.

A victim told police she and another person were driving in near where the suspect shot at them from a car.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jaquczeas A. Wiggins, who was arrested later that afternoon.

Wiggins is accused of two counts of attempted first-degree homicide.

We are investigating a report of a shots fired incident that occurred near Wisconsin and Henry avenues at 9:46 a.m.... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.