Beltline, interstate construction projects nearing end of road

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday’s closure of the beltline at the I/39-90 exit is part of the long-term reconstruction of I-39/90 and the Beltline interchange. There are two different projects happening at the same time, making quite a mess for drivers. There’s the construction of the flex-lane and there’s the long-term reconstruction and expansion of the interstate. But both projects are finally nearing an end.

According to Steve Theisen, the region communication manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there are only a few miles of interstate construction left.

“Over the last 7 to 8 years we’ve reconstructed 45 miles of the interstate,” he said. “Reconfigured 11 different interchanges.”

This has forced lane and ramp closures, overnight construction, and early morning delays.

“I think we’ve been living in a constant state of construction in the state of Wisconsin,” said Joe, a Madison resident of 20 years who asked NBC15 to only identify him by his first name. “I’m looking forward to it being completed.”

While drivers cope with rush hour headaches, projects like Tuesday’s repaving have a purpose.

“This 27-hour closure is rather unique,” said Theisen. “We are repaving a section of the southbound lanes approaching the beltline interchange to really accommodate a safe work zone for construction crews and expedite the process without jeopardizing safety for the traveling public.”

And they are nearing an end. Theisen says construction for the interstate expansion will wrap up in mid-November near Madison, and in December near Beloit.

As for the flex lane project, he says they are hoping to finish roadway construction for this year in November and make additional improvements in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.