Clouds At Times

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The overall calm stretch of weather continues. With that being said, there will be a weak disturbance that passes through into Thursday morning and Friday night into Saturday. While this will bring some clouds, it won’t bring much moisture otherwise. A flurry or sprinkle can’t be ruled out during those time frames.

Temperatures will be on a warming tred. From the 40s Thursday to the 50s heading into the weekend. The 60s could return by early next week. Overnight lows will also warm well above freezing and into the 40s by next week.

A weak disturbance by the middle of next week may bring an isolated shower to the area.

