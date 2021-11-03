Come to the table for NBC15 Share Your Holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -For 25 years, you have helped carry the burden of others as they struggle to make ends meet and get a meal on the table.

A new holiday season is beginning, and the 26th NBC15 Share Your Holidays officially kicked off on Wednesday.

This year, we are inviting you to come to the table, which is the theme for NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign to eliminate hunger.

Our goal is to raise five million meals for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, which provides food to hundreds of organizations in 16 counties.

HOW IT STARTED

NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney accepts a donation at the first NBC15 Share Your Holidays in 1996. (wmtv)

NBC15 Share Your Holidays was born from an idea from NBC15 late anchor Mike McKinney. In 1996, a single-day food drive was held in a grocery store parking lot. McKinney started the campaign because he did not want anyone to experience what he did, growing up hungry.

It became an annual tradition, and for 25 years, you have helped to provide more than 57 million meals, and helped make NBC15 Share Your Holidays one of the largest food and fund drives in the country each year.

COME TO THE TABLE

The theme for the 26th NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign is "Come to the Table." (WMTV)

This year, we want to invite everyone to come to the table, a place of bonding and a place where all are welcome and invited.

For parents, an empty table reminds them of what they aren’t providing for their kids and the emptiness they feel as they skip meals to make sure their children get the nourishment they need.

By coming to the table, you are joining us to help eliminate hunger and coming together to rise to the challenge before us. For those who are reluctant to ask for help, you will be welcomed to the table with open arms and embraced with dignity and inclusion.

Right now, one in seven children in South Central Wisconsin are going hungry, and one in ten people are struggling to find their next meal. We want those numbers to be zero.

You can donate right now, by clicking here.

