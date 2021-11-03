Advertisement

Dane Co. health officials get first shipment of pediatric COVID-19 doses

Public Health Madison & Dane Co. receive their first doses of the pediatric version of Pfizer's...
Public Health Madison & Dane Co. receive their first doses of the pediatric version of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.(PHMDC via Twitter)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. public health officials showed off their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine doses destined for the arms of 5 to 11-year-old children.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. indicated they are already making preparations to begin the vaccinations. Health departments across the state are still waiting final approval and guidance from the Dept. of Health Services, which could come as Wednesday.

PHMDC indicated they will likely start delivering shots at the Alliant Energy Center’s arena early next week.

On Tuesday, UW Health and SSM Health also received their first pediatric doses. The doses for kids 5 to 11 are only a third of what’s given to those age 12 and older.

That was the same day a CDC committee voted to recommend the shot for kids in that age group. Now that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has signed off too, vaccinations can begin for young children across the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman

Latest News

UW Health shipments of child vaccines
Wisconsin health systems receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments for young children
US advisers urge COVID shot for kids 5-11, final OK due soon
COVID-19
Mineral Point Elementary School classes canceled Tuesday due to COVID-19
A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
Dane Co., Madison extends mask mandate past Thanksgiving, Black Friday