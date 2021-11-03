Dane Co. health officials get first shipment of pediatric COVID-19 doses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. public health officials showed off their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine doses destined for the arms of 5 to 11-year-old children.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. indicated they are already making preparations to begin the vaccinations. Health departments across the state are still waiting final approval and guidance from the Dept. of Health Services, which could come as Wednesday.

PHMDC indicated they will likely start delivering shots at the Alliant Energy Center’s arena early next week.

We got our first shipment of pediatric doses of #COVID19 vax & supplies!



Our vaccinators are getting ready to welcome families to the Arena at the AEC as we wait for final guidance from @DHSWI. We anticipate being able to offer our first pediatric doses early next week. pic.twitter.com/inXwyJQnQD — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) November 3, 2021

On Tuesday, UW Health and SSM Health also received their first pediatric doses. The doses for kids 5 to 11 are only a third of what’s given to those age 12 and older.

That was the same day a CDC committee voted to recommend the shot for kids in that age group. Now that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has signed off too, vaccinations can begin for young children across the U.S.

