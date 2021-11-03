DHS approves COVID-19 vaccine for younger Wisconsin kids

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin state health officials gave the go ahead Wednesday to begin distributing a version of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old.

Like the adult version, this new, smaller pediatric vaccine will be delivered in two doses, although this time officials recommend 21 days between doses rather than the 14 days for those 12 and older, the Dept. of Health Services explained.

In announcing its approval, DHS noted that children under 18 have the highest number of cases per capita of any age group in the state. It added that the virus, particularly the widespread delta variant “can have a serious impact on your child’s health.”

“The pandemic has been tough on everyone, but I know it has been especially hard for our kids,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement announcing the approval. “Now with a COVID-19 vaccine available to nearly all school-aged children, we can do more to protect our kids from this virus.”

The agency said vaccinations can begin once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives its associated clinical guidance and vaccinators have time to go over the recommendations and get everyone trained.

Parents of children between 5-11 can schedule a vaccination appointment by contacting their health care provider, at a community-based clinic, at local and tribal health departments, or through pharmacies. Providers can also be found by going to vaccine.gov while more information for parents is available on the COVID-19 Resources for Parents and Guardians or by calling 844-684-1064.

In a tweet earlier in the day, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. showed off its first pediatric doses and indicated it expected to begin offering vaccines to this younger cohort at the Alliant Energy Center early next week.

We got our first shipment of pediatric doses of #COVID19 vax & supplies!



Our vaccinators are getting ready to welcome families to the Arena at the AEC as we wait for final guidance from @DHSWI. We anticipate being able to offer our first pediatric doses early next week.

