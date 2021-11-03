Discarded ashes to blame for fire on side of Madison house

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Discarded ashes are to blame for starting the side of a house on fire on Madison’s east side, officials report.

Madison firefighters were called around 11:45 a.m. Monday to a home on the 3800 block of Clover Lane for a city-issued trash can on fire. Officials say the fire had extended to the siding of a home by the time they arrived.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and check inside the home to see if the fire had extended. There was some smoke in the basement, but no fire damage.

Madison Fire Department stated that discarded ashes from a recently-used fire pit was the reason for the fire. After the ashes were thrown out, the garbage can was put on the side of the house. As the fire grew, it damaged the home’s siding and soffit. It also damaged a nearby recycling bin.

No one was injured or displaced as a result of the fire.

The fire department asks residents to wait to discard ashes/coals into a receptacle, as it can take up to 72 hours for fire pit or grill ashes and coals to completely cool. These items should also be stored away from buildings.

