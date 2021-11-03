Advertisement

Fatal officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire

Authorities responded to 400 block of Selma Street, Eau Claire Wednesday for reports of a...
Authorities responded to 400 block of Selma Street, Eau Claire Wednesday for reports of a disturbance.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)- One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on November 3, officers with the Eau Claire Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of Selma Street on the city’s northwest side.

The communications center initially received a 911 hang-up call. When called back, the person on the line said someone had broken into their home, occupied by two people. While on the phone, the person said the intruder had armed himself with a knife.

Law enforcement officers say the intruder stabbed a female inside the home. Two officers with the Eau Claire Police Department entered the home, saw the suspect, and one of the officers shot him. EMS attempted life-saving efforts, but the 30-year-old man from Eau Claire died at the scene.

Officers say the female suffered serious stab wounds. She was initially taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to another hospital. No law enforcement officers were hurt during the incident.

The two officers involved are 24-year and 19-year veterans with the Eau Claire Police Department. Per department policy, they are on administrative assignment pending a review of the shooting. DCI is leading the investigation, and will turn over its final reports to the Eau Claire County District Attorney.

No names of the people involved are being released at this time.

