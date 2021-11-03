Advertisement

Incumbents survive divisive school board recall in Wisconsin

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEQUON, Wis. (AP) — School board members who survived a recall effort that garnered national attention in a suburban Milwaukee district were looking ahead Wednesday to reuniting voters after a divisive campaign.

The recall against four Mequon-Thiensville School Board members failed to unseat any incumbents Tuesday, handing organizers a stinging defeat to their opponents.

The effort attracted nearly $50,000 in donations and was one of several high-profile school board races across the country that were dominated by debates over masks, vaccines, race and history.

Recall MTSD organizers argued the district’s COVID-19 protocols were harmful to students, TMJ4 reported. Additionally, they cited concerns about how race issues were being taught.

One of the four incumbents, Chris Schultz, said board members will need to “find ways to heal our community and heal from this process.”

