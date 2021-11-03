Iowa man charged with murder of missing Wisconsin woman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Wisconsin woman whose body has not been found.
Polk County authorities said Wednesday that 46-year-old James Shiloh Klever, of Mount Ayr, Iowa, is suspected of killing 30-year-old Rachel Reuter, of Cassville, Wisconsin.
Her father reported her missing on June 16. The Polk County Sheriff’s office said evidence indicated the woman had been killed June 13 at a home in Bondurant.
Klever is being held on $1 million bond.
