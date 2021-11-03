Advertisement

Kalahari makes waves with new Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade float

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is returning to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year with a brand new float.

The water park announced the new “Colossal Wave of Wonder” float will follow on the heels of the beloved “Splashin’ Safari Adventure” float that made its debut in 2018.

The new parade float is inspired by family memories made at the company’s waterpark, organizers explained, illustrated by a family of elephants having fun in the waves.

Todd Nelson, owner, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, said participating in the parade is a long tradition of the company.

" At Kalahari, we pride ourselves on continuously striving for a bigger and better experience for our guests and creating moments to make family memories,” Nelson said. “The new float experience accomplishes both, and we hope it becomes a special holiday memory for families across America.”

Parade Producer Jordan Dabby said the audience will love the creativity of the parade.

“With sky-high bursts of glitter spouting from her trunk, the majestic momma and baby elephants are sure to make a splash on their maiden ride down the streets of New York on Thanksgiving morning,” Dabby said.

The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air right here on NBC15 from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 25.

