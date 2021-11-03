Latest Wisconsin poll shows slipping ratings for incumbents

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The latest Marquette University Law School poll shows that Wisconsin’s featured incumbents are losing some support.

The survey released Wednesday found slipping approval ratings for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is down from 50% to 45%.

Republican U.S. Sen Ron Johnson stayed about the same, with a 36% favorable rating that ranks among the worst he’s received in this poll.

Both Evers and Johnson will be on the ballot for next year’s midterm election.

The poll also addressed how Evers and Johnson addressed the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 53% of respondents said they trust the governor as a source of information on the virus either a great deal or fair amount, while 39% said they trust Johnson the same amount for information.

Poll Director Dr. Charles Frankin said this shows COVID-19 remains a strength for the governor in the eyes of voters.

“On this issue of COVID where both of them have made that central to their governing, there is quite a gap in how trustworthy people find the two,” Dr. Franklin said.

Democratic U.S. Sen Tammy Baldwin’s approval rating also dipped slightly since August, dropping from 40% to 38%.

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has also fallen, but the poll points out he leads former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 election rematch, with 45% for Biden and 41% for Trump. Biden’s approval rating is currently at 43%, which is down from 49% in August.

This poll interviewed 805 registered Wisconsin voters by landline or cell phone between Oct. 26-31. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points for the full sample.

