Advertisement

Madison East student arrested in alleged October sexual assault

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday morning following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that took place last month.

The teenager was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of second-degree sexual assault and strangulation, according to the Madison Police Dept. In its incident report, published Wednesday, MPD stated the attack happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 10, in the 100 block of Talmadge St.

No other details about the allegations against the teen were released.

NBC15 News is not releasing the teen’s name because of his age, pending the filing of adult charges against him. The Madison Metropolitan School District did confirm he is a student at Madison East High School.

The week following the alleged sexual assault, students at Madison East walked out of class to protest the school’s response to a reported incident. Neither the Madison Police Dept. did not say if this arrest was in any connected to the instance that prompted that protest.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman

Latest News

South central Wis. counties drop in COVID-19 disease activity levels
MPD asks public to help identify suspect in Kwik Trip robbery
Mariah Davis, 16
16-year-old Camp Douglas girl found safe
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs