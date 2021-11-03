Madison East student arrested in alleged October sexual assault

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday morning following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault that took place last month.

The teenager was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of second-degree sexual assault and strangulation, according to the Madison Police Dept. In its incident report, published Wednesday, MPD stated the attack happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 10, in the 100 block of Talmadge St.

No other details about the allegations against the teen were released.

NBC15 News is not releasing the teen’s name because of his age, pending the filing of adult charges against him. The Madison Metropolitan School District did confirm he is a student at Madison East High School.

The week following the alleged sexual assault, students at Madison East walked out of class to protest the school’s response to a reported incident. Neither the Madison Police Dept. did not say if this arrest was in any connected to the instance that prompted that protest.

