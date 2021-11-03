Advertisement

Madison firefighters rescue man struggling to swim in Lake Monona

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison firefighters rescued a person from Lake Monona Sunday night after he reportedly struggled to swim after jumping into the water.

The Madison Fire Department stated that officials arrived around 11:30 p.m. to the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center.

The victim was struggling to swim in the water and bystanders helped him stay above water by throwing him a fishing net, authorities report.

A firefighter was able to get into the water, hand the man a life preserver and secure him to a rescue line. The first responder then hauled the victim back to shore.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

