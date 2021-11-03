Madison man accused of hate crime in UW incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man faces hate crime allegations following a mid-October confrontation near the Nicholas Recreation Center, on the UW-Madison campus.

According to the University of Wisconsin Police Department, the incident happened around 6:45 p.m., on Oct. 16, as an unnamed UW student of Asian descent was walking home. UWPD alleges the suspect, Gary Stephens, approached the student and slapped his phone to the ground, while uttering a racial slur.

Its investigators worked for the next two weeks to identify the suspect, talking to witnesses and reviewing security camera footage before arresting the 34-year-old Stephens on Saturday, Oct. 30, after he was taken into custody by the City of Madison Police Department on separate allegations.

In connection with the UW incident, Stephens was booked on counts of Disorderly conduct with a hate crime enhancer, criminal damage, and bail jumping. Dane Co. jail records show the Madison Police Dept. had originally arrested him on counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

UWPD noted that Stephens is not affiliated with the university.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.