Milton PD search for missing 14-year-old girl

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milton Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl Wednesday after police say she has not returned messages from family or friends.

Friends and family of Andria Howard said they have tried to contact her, but she has not returned home or given her location.

Howard is described as standing about 5-feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds. Officers say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie, pajama-style pants and carrying a black backpack.

Police believe Howard ran away from home on Tuesday.

Anyone who knows Howard’s locations is urged to call the Milton Police Department through the Rock County 911 Communications Center at 608-757-2244. People can also leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers app.

