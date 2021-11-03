Milton school district denounces “racist” and “abhorrent” social media post

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Milton forcefully condemned a social media post by one of its students, saying it is “abhorrent, inconsistent with the policies of the District, and has no place in our community.”

The post, the District indicated, juxtaposed local student-athletes during a game to racist and violent imagery. After learning of its existence, district officials launched an investigation and reached out to law enforcement.

In its statement, district officials reasserted their commitment to creating an educational environment free from racism, harassment, or discrimination and asking, “that our community join us at this time to condemn this racist imagery.”

They did not release any other details about their investigation, citing state and federal privacy laws surrounding student misconduct.

The District also asked anyone in the SDM community who needs support to reach out to student services, guidance counselors, or social workers for help.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.