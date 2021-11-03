Advertisement

More Mild Weekend Around the Corner

High temperatures climb back into the 50s by Friday - nearing 60° early next week.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The quiet stretch of weather continues across south-central Wisconsin! High-pressure keeps the sunshine around for the next few days. Highs, however, will stay well below-average. Wednesday afternoon readings may only top out in the lower 40s - with some places struggling to reach 40° depending on morning cloud cover. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s again before rebounding to nearly 50° on Thursday.

A more mild trend is expected over the weekend as high-pressure pulls off to the East. SW winds will kick warmer air into the region. Highs will jump into the lower 50s on Friday and climb into the upper 50s on Saturday. An upper-level wave will dive into the Great Lakes Friday night into Saturday. This will bring a period of cloud cover and perhaps a few scattered showers into Wisconsin.

Southern Wisconsin may enjoy afternoon temperatures North of 60° as early as Sunday. The mild (and quiet) trend continues into next week.

EXTENDED FORECAST

TODAY: Partly Cloudy | WIND: W 5-10 MPH | HIGH: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny | WIND: SW 5-10 MPH | HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny | WIND: S 10-15 MPH | HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny | WIND: S 10-15 MPH | HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny | HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny | HIGH: 61 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny | HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

