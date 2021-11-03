Advertisement

MPD asks public to help identify suspect in Kwik Trip robbery

(WSAW)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is asking the public to help identify the suspect who robbed a Kwik Trip early Saturday morning.

A suspect entered the store on 7502 Mineral Point Rd at approximately 3:40 a.m. with a handgun and demanded cash. The suspect left the Kwik Trip on foot with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black man in his mid-20s, who is 6′2″ and slender. He was wearing a blue hoodie, black vest, black pants, black shoes and a blue mask.

MPD attempted a K-9 track, but the suspect was not located.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

