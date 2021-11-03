Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in Sunday’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning.

Sources: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday’s game against the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

The diagnosis leaves Jordan Love as the team’s only quarterback as backup QB Kurt Benkert revealed Tuesday that he has tested positive for virus as well.

Rodgers informed teammates a few minutes ago of his positive test. Jordan Love will get his first NFL start against Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in Kansas City. https://t.co/VFPucQaT4S — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

When you get Covid the same week that @CallofDuty Vanguard releases. pic.twitter.com/AyCbYlzWR7 — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) November 2, 2021

Rodgers previously stated publicly that he is “immunized” against COVID-19, telling NBC15 News’ sister-station WBAY, in Green Bay, “yeah, I have been immunized… There are guys on the team who haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys.”

Following the news that Rodgers had tested positive, Pelissero’s fellow reporter at NFL Network Ian Rapoport indicated that the NFL does not consider Rodgers “vaccinated,” adding that Mike Garafalo had confirmed it as well.

Asked if he was vaccinated, Aaron Rodgers answered affirmatively and said he was "immunized." https://t.co/oS8JvW5X1O — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 3, 2021

Because of his unvaccinated status, Rodgers’ diagnosis means he will not be eligible to play for 10 days.

