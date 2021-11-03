Advertisement

Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)(Kamil Krzaczynski | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in Sunday’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning.

The diagnosis leaves Jordan Love as the team’s only quarterback as backup QB Kurt Benkert revealed Tuesday that he has tested positive for virus as well.

Rodgers previously stated publicly that he is “immunized” against COVID-19, telling NBC15 News’ sister-station WBAY, in Green Bay, “yeah, I have been immunized… There are guys on the team who haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys.”

Following the news that Rodgers had tested positive, Pelissero’s fellow reporter at NFL Network Ian Rapoport indicated that the NFL does not consider Rodgers “vaccinated,” adding that Mike Garafalo had confirmed it as well.

Because of his unvaccinated status, Rodgers’ diagnosis means he will not be eligible to play for 10 days.

This is a breaking news update. NBC15 will update this story as more information becomes available

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) is defended by Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk,...
Antetokounmpo leads Bucks in 117-89 rout of Pistons
Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
FILE - Green Bay Packers linebacker Jaylon Smith (9) warms up on the field before an NFL...
Packers release linebacker Jaylon Smith
Packers staying quiet on Bakhtiari’s status for Sunday