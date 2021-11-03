Advertisement

Ronnie Wilson of The Gap Band dies

Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the R&B group The Gap Band, has died at age 73.
Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the R&B group The Gap Band, has died at age 73.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the R&B group The Gap Band, has died at age 73.

His wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, confirmed his death in a Facebook post Tuesday asking for prayers.

“Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies. He will be truly missed!!!” she said.

The Gap Band was formed in the late 1960s by brothers Charlie, Robert and Ronnie Wilson, the sons of a Pentecostal minister, the band’s website said.

The band was known for hits in the late 70s and early 80s such as “You Dropped a Bomb on Me,” “Outstanding” and “Party Train.”

The Gap Band was named after the Black business hub in their hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma - Greenwood, Archer and Pine streets, which they shortened to “Gap.”

Further details of Ronnie Wilson’s death were not disclosed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undefeated Edgewood High football to forfeit all games, out of playoffs
Generic image of crash scene
Second Baraboo High School student dies due to injuries sustained in Sauk Co. crash
The best chance to see the lights will be before midnight with a general decrease in activity...
Northern Lights Possible Tonight
Kyle Thompson recounts the Monday morning farming accident from his hospital bed.
Barneveld farmer lives to tell harrowing accident inside a silo
Melissa Trumpy was last seen on Tuesday night heading to Shannon, Illinois.
‘We want to bring her home’: Family search for missing Monticello woman

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Report: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Chiefs
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of protests
Husband grieves after wife, months-old son killed in Hinds Co. wreck
Father mourns loss of wife and infant son, prays 2 daughters survive after car crash in Mississippi
Surveillance video at WJHG captured video of a man vandalizing station equipment.
Man caught on camera cutting satellite cables, taking TV stations off air in Florida