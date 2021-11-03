More south central Wis. counties hit lower levels of COVID-19 disease activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin counties are dropping out of critically high COVID-19 disease activity levels Wednesday, with no counties in the south central region of the state being reported at the state’s highest level of COVID-19 transmission.

According to the Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard, four counties in Wisconsin are at critically high levels of COVID-19 activity and all of them are in northern Wisconsin, including Polk and Sawyer counties.

There were also four counties listed at critically high levels last week, but the counties at that level are different this week. Richland County was noted at critically high last week, but has since dropped into very high levels of activity.

Dane, Rock and Milwaukee counties are the only ones in the state at high levels of disease activity. Dane and Rock were already at this designation last week.

The state itself is at a case burden of 530.2 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, marking it at very high levels of disease activity. This is an increase of around five cases from last week’s case burden.

These new rankings come as health officials confirm 1,334 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, dropping the seven-day rolling average down to 1,888. The state is hovering just under 800,000 total COVID-19 cases, with fewer than 900 to go until it hits this milestone. It will likely cross over Thursday.

DHS also added one new COVID-19 death to the system. Since the start of the pandemic, 8,554 Wisconsinites have died from the virus.

To date, 58% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first COVID-19 vaccine and 55.2% of residents have completed their vaccine series. There have been 7,993 vaccine doses administered so far this week.

COVID-19 in children continues to fall

The number of children infected with COVID-19 Wednesday continues to fall, but some age groups are dropping much faster than others.

The 4-7 age group crossed over those ages 4-17 over a week ago and has continued to consistently have more cases per week. During the week of Oct. 24, there were 810 children ages 4-8 with COVID-19 and 567 cases for those ages 4-17 during the same time period. The 9-13 group remains at the highest number of weekly cases, with 1,047 confirmed cases during the week of Oct. 24.

Dr. Michael Gutzeit of Children’s Wisconsin said the decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to approve Pfizer’s kid-sized COVID-19 vaccine will help children be more protected against the virus.

The bottom line is the more kids who are eligible and get the vaccine, the more who are being protected and protecting those around them,” Dr. Gutzeit said. “That leads to fewer disruptions to school, and fewer hospitalizations and deaths — all things we are all hoping for as soon as possible.”

He also noted that Children’s Wisconsin will begin vaccinating those ages 5-11 as soon as possible.

