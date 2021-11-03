Advertisement

SSM Health offers appointments for pediatric COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Parents of children ages 5-11 can now make an appointment through SSM Health Wednesday for Pfizer’s kid-sized COVID-19 vaccine.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services gave the go-ahead for vaccinators to begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group after endorsement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director. The shot is a smaller pediatric vaccine that will be delivered in two doses.

SSM Health noted children can get the vaccine during previously scheduled appointments such as for a flu shot, by scheduling it through their MyChart, or through scheduling phone lines:

  • SSM Health Dean Medical Group: 608-250-1222
  • SSM Health Fond du Lac, Ripon, and Waupun: 920-926-8400
  • SSM Health Monroe Medical Group: 608-324-1815

The health system will also hold mass vaccination clinics for children starting this Saturday. Parents will need to make an appointment in advance through MyChart. Here is a list of the locations:

  • Madison – S. Stoughton Road: Saturdays and Sundays
  • Madison – N. High Point Road: Saturdays and Sundays
  • Janesville: Saturdays
  • Baraboo: Saturdays

SSM Health added it is working on getting on-site school vaccine clinics going after school at several area school districts.

